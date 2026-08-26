ANTA H1 net profit jumps 35pc, sending shares up over 9pc

ANTA Sports Products (2020) saw its shares surge over 9 percent as of Wednesday afternoon, after it posted a 34.9 percent jump in first-half net profit to 9.49 billion yuan (HK$10.38 billion).

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Excluding the dilution effect from the Amer Sports placement and share of loss of an associate, adjusted net profit grew 9.6 percent to 7.23 billion yuan, with interim dividend up 10.2 percent to HK$1.51 per share.

Revenue for the first half rose 12.9 percent to 43.51 billion yuan, mainly driven by the continuous growth of e-commerce business and tier-based and differentiated retail strategies. E-commerce revenue grew 15.7 percent, accounting for 35.7 percent of overall group revenue.

Among its portfolio, revenue for the ANTA brand increased 4.8 percent to 17.77 billion yuan, FILA climbed 6.1 percent to 150.5 billion yuan, and all other brands surged 44.2 percent to 10.69 billion yuan.

Anta pointed out that while external macroeconomic uncertainties remain in the second half, the long-term trend of sports consumption has not changed, and the sportswear industry is expected to maintain steady operation with high growth in specialized outdoor categories.

Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to increase investment in AI technology to empower the entire business chain, while actively expanding into overseas markets with long-term potential to capture opportunities from the global sports consumption landscape shift.