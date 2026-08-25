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FINANCE

Haidilao’s H1 profit inches up 0.5pc, delivery business jumps 121pc 

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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The logo of Haidilao hot pot restaurant is seen at a shopping mall complex in Beijing on March 13, 2025. AFP
The logo of Haidilao hot pot restaurant is seen at a shopping mall complex in Beijing on March 13, 2025. AFP

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao International (6862) saw on Tuesday an increase of 0.5 percent year-on-year in half-year net profit to 1.76 billion yuan (HK$2.06 billion), as the catering industry gradually returned to rational competition.

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Haidilao declared an interim dividend of 37.7 HK cents per share, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.9 percent to 22.3 billion yuan, while Haidilao restaurant operations, accounting for nearly 80 percent of the total, slipped 4 percent to 17.8 billion yuan, mainly due to fewer self‑operated outlets. Core operating profit climbed 4.4 percent to 2.5 billion yuan.

Notably, the delivery business was the fastest-growing business segment with a broader product category mix and the densification of the delivery network. Revenue from the delivery business in the first half of the year jumped 121 percent to 2 billion yuan, lifting its share of the total revenue from 4.5 percent to 9.2 percent.

The table turnover rate of self-operated Haidilao restaurants inched up 0.1 percentage point to 3.9 times per day.

As customers’ requirements for value-for-money and dining experience continued to rise, Haidilao continued to optimize membership benefits and interactive experience. As of end-June, Haidilao’s member count topped 244 million, with members accounting for a high share of consumption, supporting targeted marketing and higher repeat purchases, the company said.

The company positioned 2026 as the inaugural year for the development of middle office management capabilities. Growth momentum has gradually shifted from being “single-restaurant driven” to being “headquarters platform driven”, aligning strategies, resources and talents to fuel brand rejuvenation,operational efficiency, growth of delivery business and replication of other potential business models, it added.

The Haidilao operated a total of 1,389 hot pot restaurants as of the end of June, including 1,267 in China, 23 in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and 99 franchised restaurants.


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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