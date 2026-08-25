Great Wall Motor's H1 profit plunges 61pc

Great Wall Motor (2333) saw its first-half net profit plummet by 61.1 percent to 2.46 billion yuan (HK$2.67 billion).

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Total operating revenue grew by 10.6 percent to 102.1 billion yuan, of which automobile sales revenue rose by 11.4 percent to 88.82 billion yuan.

Revenue from external transactions in other countries surged by 56.8 percent to 56.29 billion yuan. In contrast, domestic revenue fell by 18.8 percent to 45.81 billion yuan.

The company noted it faces risks from international trade barriers and intensified homogeneous competition in the domestic market. To navigate these headwinds, it will launch high-value-added models and expand into emerging markets like Europe to reduce its reliance on any single region.

Meanwhile, Great Wall Motor is adopting an "ecosystem globalization" strategy to replace pure product exports with a localized value chain. By establishing full-process manufacturing bases in Thailand and Brazil, alongside overseas spare parts hubs, the firm aims to dodge geopolitical risks, ensure after-sales quality, and accelerate global expansion.