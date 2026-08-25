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FINANCE

Nissin Foods H1 net profit rises 11.6pc to HK$175m

FINANCE
24 mins ago
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Japanese instant-noodle maker Nissin Food Products' "Cup Noodle". REUTERS
Japanese instant-noodle maker Nissin Food Products' "Cup Noodle". REUTERS

Nissin Foods (1475) saw its first-half net profit rise by 11.6 percent to HK$175.2 million.

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Revenue grew by 2.8 percent to HK$2.07 billion, with a basic earnings per share of 16.79 HK cents and declared no interim dividend.

Revenue from Hong Kong and other regions edged up 0.2 percent to HK$793.5 million, which the company said was mainly supported by the steady performance of the local instant noodle market and higher demand from other regions.

Mainland China operations recorded a 4.5 percent revenue increase to HK$1.28 billion, though it fell 0.1 percent in local currency, making up 61.7 percent of the total revenue.The company believes the growth was mainly attributable to increased instant noodles and positive impact of foreign currency translation, with Cup Noodles and Demae Iccho benefiting from wider store coverage, enhanced shelf visibility, and deeper sales channel penetration.

Looking ahead, Nissin said it will continue to pursue its premiumisation strategy through the introduction of products featuring superior taste and premium-quality ingredients. At the same time, it also plans to further expand its product portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences and broaden its income base.

Nissin Foodsprofitinstant noodle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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