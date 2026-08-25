Nissin Foods H1 net profit rises 11.6pc to HK$175m

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AAC Technologies H1 2026 net profit edges up 2.9pc to 901m yuan
20-08-2026 20:25 HKT
Alibaba's adjusted net profit falls 38pc, misses market estimates
20-08-2026 19:04 HKT
NetEase profit down 6.6pc to 17.7b yuan in H1
20-08-2026 18:19 HKT
China Telecom interim profit down 15pc, slashes dividend by 11pc
20-08-2026 17:27 HKT
Weibo H1 net profit plunges 56pc to US$102m
19-08-2026 20:34 HKT
Kuaishou's profit down 32pc in H1 as AI investment weighs
19-08-2026 17:48 HKT
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
IT manager sentenced to 22 months for stealing $1.2m in Deloitte laptops
21-08-2026 21:49 HKT