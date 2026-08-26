Anthropic expected to tell investors it sees over US$30 trillion in potential revenue, WSJ reports 

Anthropic is likely to tell investors that it sees its total addressable market exceeding US$30 trillion, ahead of the US$28.5 trillion estimate from SpaceX the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
TAM is the annual revenue opportunity available if a product or service achieved 100 percent market share in its relevant market.
Here are a few details:
- To quantify its TAM, Anthropic is looking at the full scope of work that could be completed with AI models, WSJ said.
- Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
- A large TAM would justify Anthropic's valuation and heavy infrastructure spending, guide product priorities, frame its rivalry with OpenAI and Google, and anchor the growth story behind its planned IPO.
- SpaceX, in its May IPO filing, said it has identified the "largest actionable TAM in human history," attributing most of it to AI technology.
- The Claude chatbot maker is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly US$190 billion to US$200 billion, with its IPO valuation hinging on those forecasts, Reuters reported earlier this month.
Reuters