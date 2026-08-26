Anthropic expected to tell investors it sees over US$30 trillion in potential revenue, WSJ reports 

Anthropic is likely to tell investors that it sees its total addressable market exceeding US$30 trillion, ahead of the US$28.5 trillion estimate from SpaceX the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

TAM is the annual revenue opportunity available if a product or service achieved 100 percent market share in its relevant market.

Here are a few details:

To quantify its TAM, Anthropic is looking at the full scope of work that could be completed with AI models, WSJ said.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A large TAM would justify Anthropic's valuation and heavy infrastructure spending, guide product priorities, frame its rivalry with OpenAI and Google, and anchor the growth story behind its planned IPO.

SpaceX, in its May IPO filing, said it has identified the "largest actionable TAM in human history," attributing most of it to AI technology.

The Claude chatbot maker is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly US$190 billion to US$200 billion, with its IPO valuation hinging on those forecasts, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Reuters



