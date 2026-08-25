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FINANCE

Laopu Gold H1 net profit surges 88pc to 4.27b yuan

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Effie Zhang

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Laopu Gold plans core mall relocations to align with its premium brand.
Laopu Gold plans core mall relocations to align with its premium brand.

Laopu Gold (6181) saw its first-half net profit surge by 88.2 percent to 4.27 billion yuan (HK$4.61 billion), with its interim dividend jumping 87.9 percent to 18.02 yuan per share.

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Revenue surged 60.3 percent to 19.81 billion yuan, with offline boutiques accounting for 78 percent of total revenue.

First-half sales rose 60.6 percent to 22.78 billion yuan. With goldware sales posting triple-digit growth, the firm noted high-end consumers' demand is being unleashed at an accelerated pace.

The Group stated the growth was primarily driven by the continuous expansion of brand influence, leading to an absolute market advantage. Furthermore, continuous product optimization and iteration, coupled with rising high-end customer consumption and repurchase rates, also drove revenue.

Gross profit margin improved to 41.3 percent from 38.1 percent. The company explained this was due to sufficient low-cost inventory reserves at the end of 2025, a price adjustment implemented in late February, and the marginal contribution brought by the continuous growth of revenue.

Meanwhile, its loyalty members reached approximately 730,000 as of June, representing an increase of 120,000 members and a growth rate of nearly 20 percent compared to the end of 2025.

The brand self-operated 45 boutiques in 35 leading commercial centers across 16 cities by the end of June. To align with its premium positioning, it plans to optimize 10 to 12 stores in 2026 by relocating them to core mall positions, six of which have already been upgraded.

Laopu GoldprofitRevenue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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