Nongfu Spring sees net profit rise 16.6 pc to 8.88 bn yuan

Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu Spring (9633) saw a net profit of 8.88 billion yuan for the six months ended June 30, up 16.6 percent.

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Gross profit was 18.1 billion yuan, an increase of 17.1 percent.

No interim dividend was declared.

The group saw a total revenue of 29.7 billion yuan for the period, jumping 16 percent from last year; of which the revenue from packaged drinking water products increased by 2.1 percent, accounting for 32.4 percent of the total revenue; whereas revenue from beverage products increased by 24.1 percent and took up 67.1 percent of the total revenue

The company stated that it will continue to strengthen product innovation, supply chain development and channel capabilities, and satisfy consumers’ evolving needs with richer and higher-quality products.