logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China mergers and acquisitions market rebounds in H1, reports by PwC

FINANCE
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
from left: Matthew Phillips, Lear Mei
from left: Matthew Phillips, Lear Mei

Number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in China surged to 7,316 in the first half of 2026, up 30 percent year on year, marking a record high, while total transaction value reached US$241.6 billion (HK$1.89 trillion), according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) released on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Total transaction value jumped 56 percent to US$241.6 billion, the strongest half‑year performance since 2023, reflecting a clear market rebound. 

Mega‑deals (over US$1 billion each) held steady at 27, matching last year's level. Of these, 14 were strategic deals, 8 of which were driven by state-owned enterprises (SOEs). 10 mega-deals are in the high‑tech sector, such as artificial intelligence, data storage and semiconductors.  

Private equity (PE) deal volume and deal value surged 170 percent and 86 percent respectively year on year, with over 600 technology firms secured financing support. 

In the first half of 2026, Chinese outbound M&A was characterized by lower deal volume but higher average value. The number of deals hit a six-month low, while the average deal value increased significantly. The total value of outbound M&A reached US$20.2 billion, with 92 deals announced, including four mega-deals, up from three in the same period last year.

Lear Mei, deals services tax leader, PwC Hong Kong added that China's outbound direct investment requires multiple approvals depending on deal size and asset type, with negotiations often lengthy.  

On exits, private equity exit activity fell 9 percent, with trade sales decreased 16 percent year on year., though still accounted for 70 percent of total exits. Meanwhile, IPO exits rebound sharply, surged 50 percent year on year, nearly half of the listings completed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the first half of 2026.

PE-backed high-tech companies with over 300 exits via trade sales, followed by industrials and healthcare. 

"We expect China's M&A market to maintain strong momentum in the second half of 2026, with full‑year deal values likely to post year‑on‑year growth," Mei said, "Structural drivers will include hard‑tech consolidation, SOEs reform and inter‑institutional transfers.”

Mei suggested that policy support and government‑guided funds will continue to spur integration in strategic sectors, while recovering valuations of listed firms will underpin share‑swap acquisitions. In addition, Hong Kong's IPO market and tax relief measures will broaden exit channels and boost private equity activity.

Matthew Phillips, financial services industry leader, PwC China added that leading enterprises have the strongest capacity for international expansion and are inclined to pursue larger transactions. By contrast, smaller private firms face difficulties in securing funding and passing regulatory reviews, suggesting the era of frequent small‑scale outbound acquisitions by small and medium-sized enterprises has passed. 

Yu Yan Pui

PwC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong tax-cut reform for corporate treasury centres sparks inquiries, PwC says
FINANCE
16-08-2026 20:19 HKT
From left: Gary Ng, cyber, data and tech risk consulting lead partner, PwC Hong Kong; Josephine Kwan, asset & wealth management industry leader, PwC Hong Kong; Charles Lee; Eddie Wong; and Rebecca Wong, south markets leader, Chinese Mainland, PwC China.
PwC proposes longer equity trading hours and lower IPO market cap threshold for tech firms
FINANCE
27-07-2026 20:49 HKT
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo
Evergrande files against $1b SFC-PwC agreement over authority issues
FINANCE
15-06-2026 20:36 HKT
PwC sign is seen in the lobby of their offices in Barangaroo, Australia June 22, 2023. REUTERS
Evergrande Liquidation drives ex-auditor PwC's partners to ponder divorce to safeguard assets: Bloomberg
FINANCE
11-06-2026 18:00 HKT
PwC sign is seen in the lobby of their offices in Barangaroo, Australia June 22, 2023. REUTERS
Evergrande liquidators seek 57 billion yuan from PwC, accusing it of negligent audits
FINANCE
18-05-2026 19:59 HKT
HK accounting regulator imposes $300 mln fine, practice limitation on PwC over Evergrande audits
FINANCE
23-04-2026 17:44 HKT
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
23-04-2026 17:00 HKT
From left: PwC Hong Kong Asset & Wealth Management Industry Leader Josephine Kwan, Matthew Phillips, and PwC China AI Consulting Leader James Lee. PwC
Over 60pc financial firms in China, HK allocate less than 10pc tech budget to AI: survey
FINANCE
17-03-2026 17:10 HKT
Matthew Phillips (left). Photo provided by PwC.
China's M&A reached US$400 billion deal value in 2025, grew 47pc, says PwC
FINANCE
10-02-2026 15:55 HKT
From left: Kenneth Wong, PwC Hong Kong tax controversy services leader; Agnes Wong, PwC China South private clients and family office tax leader; Jackie Yan, PwC China economist
Hong Kong to record fiscal deficit for 25/26 despite bull stock market, PwC projects
FINANCE
19-01-2026 15:12 HKT
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
15 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.