Macau SJM loss widens 61.7 pc to HK$295 mn for first half of 2026

Macau hotel and casino operator SJM (0880) saw a loss attributable to owners was HK$295 million for the six months ended June 30, up 61.7 percent from last year.

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During the period, total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of HK$1.7 billion , an increase of 3.3 percent.

No interim dividend was declared.

Net revenue dropped 20.8 percent to HK$11.59 billion.

Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau’s adjusted property EBITDA was HK$22 million, plummeting 73 percent from last year.

Grand Lisboa Macau’s adjusted property EBITDA was HK$860 million, down 0.3 percent.

The company stated that management focus has shifted towards optimising asset productivity, strengthening premium customer proposition and further enhancing the overall competitiveness and operational resilience, with an equal emphasis on converting revenue growth into sustainable earnings.