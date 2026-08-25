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FINANCE

Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Alibaba (9988) chairman Joe Tsai purchased another 720,000 Hong Kong shares of the company at an average price of HK$113.47 for a total of approximately HK$82 million on Tuesday, a stock exchange filing showed.

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With this purchase, Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu have purchased in aggregate over HK$200 million worth of shares over the past two days.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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