Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares

Alibaba (9988) chairman Joe Tsai purchased another 720,000 Hong Kong shares of the company at an average price of HK$113.47 for a total of approximately HK$82 million on Tuesday, a stock exchange filing showed.

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With this purchase, Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu have purchased in aggregate over HK$200 million worth of shares over the past two days.

Reuters