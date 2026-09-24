China's PBOC to continue implementing 'appropriately loose' monetary policy

China's central bank will continue to implement an "appropriately loose" monetary policy, step up counter-cyclical adjustments and keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable level, according to a statement released on Thursday about its Q3 monetary policy committee meeting.

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The central bank will "make comprehensive use of monetary policy tools and adjust them as appropriate" to maintain ample liquidity and ensure that growth in aggregate social financing and money supply is aligned with economic growth and the targeted overall price level, it said.

Reuters