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FINANCE

China's PBOC to continue implementing 'appropriately loose' monetary policy

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS

China's central bank will continue to implement an "appropriately loose" monetary policy, step up counter-cyclical adjustments and keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable level, according to a statement released on Thursday about its Q3 monetary policy committee meeting.

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The central bank will "make comprehensive use of monetary policy tools and adjust them as appropriate" to maintain ample liquidity and ensure that growth in aggregate social financing and money supply is aligned with economic growth and the targeted overall price level, it said.

Reuters

 

PBOCChinamonetaryloosepolicy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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