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Harvard University's investment arm unveils US$2.2 billion stakes in SpaceX

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The SpaceX logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
The SpaceX logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS

SpaceX's record-setting initial public offering has delivered significant gains for the US universities, as shown in a disclosed US$2.2 billion (HK$17.16 billion) stake in Elon Musk's rocket company by Harvard University's investment arm.

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Harvard Management Company's SpaceX holding accounted for more than half of its US$4.26 billion portfolio of US equities as of June 30, marking the largest single stock holding, according to a filing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the second-largest holding in Harvard’s equity portfolio, with a market value of about US$350 million, which is only one-sixth of its stake in SpaceX.

HMC's US stocks portfolio saw 135 percent growth in value from the last quarter, thanks to the disclosure of SpaceX.

Besides, the University of California’s investment arm unveiled a position in SpaceX worth roughly US$1 billion, while the University of North Carolina and Washington University in St. Louis also held stakes in the company.

Separately, Nvidia revealed that its stake in SpaceX was worth about US$21 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Also, Alphabet's early bet on SpaceX has seen a boom of more than 100 times, with the stake worth about US$94 billion at the end of June compared with its US$900 million original investment in 2015.

SpaceX went public on June 12 in the largest initial public offering in history, with an offer price at US$135 each. The stock briefly skyrocketed to a record high at US$225 before it retreated recently, with the latest closing price at US$140.

SpaceXHarvard UniversityinvestmentIPOUniversity of California

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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