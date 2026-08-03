Moonshot AI plans to file Hong Kong IPO in August, IFR reports

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI is expected to submit its Hong Kong initial public offering application as early as August, seeking to raise approximately US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion), International Financing Review reported.

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The company recently completed a fundraising round, raising US$3.5 billion, with a post-money valuation of US$35 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Moonshot AI reportedly secured a computing agreement with Alibaba (9988) to access roughly 20,000 Nvidia chips for training its Kimi AI large language model.