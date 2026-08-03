Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Monday

Hong Kong stocks were muted by noon on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 11 points to 25,895 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$142.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.8 percent to 4,864 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.6 percent to 3,809 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.5 percent to 13,517 points at the midday close.



