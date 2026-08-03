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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Monday

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks were muted by noon on Monday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 11 points to 25,895 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$142.7 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.8 percent to 4,864 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.6 percent to 3,809 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.5 percent to 13,517 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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