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FINANCE

Shein weighs cost reset for late-stage investors ahead of Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg News reports

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1 hour ago
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A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS

Shein is considering lowering the cost of investment for some late-stage investors as the fast-fashion retailer pursues a Hong Kong IPO at a lower valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company may offer a mix of cash payouts and additional Class B shares to investors in its pre-Series D, Series D and Series D+ funding rounds, the report said.

The adjustment aims to reduce the cost base for those investors to reflect a valuation of around US$40 billion, aligning with Shein's anticipated IPO valuation, Bloomberg News reported.

Deliberations are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made and the amount of cash and shares provided will depend on the valuation Shein secures during the IPO, the report said.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

On July 26, the company reported a US$99 million net loss in the first three months of the year, compared with a US$395 million net profit in the same period of 2025, casting doubt on whether the valuation Shein is seeking is justified.

Reuters

 

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