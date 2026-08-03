Hang Seng Index regains the 26,000-point mark on Monday

Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, regaining the key 26,000-point mark on the first trading day of August.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 124 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,009 points at the close.

The market turnover was HK$255.2 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1 percent to 4,875 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.6 percent to 3,809 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped by 1 percent to 13,448 points.