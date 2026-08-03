logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Alibaba unveils its most capable AI model to date, not far behind Moonshot's in size

CHINA
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken. (Reuters)
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken. (Reuters)

China's Alibaba on Monday unveiled what it said is its largest and most capable artificial-intelligence model, the Qwen3.8-Max, which is not far behind in size when compared with an offering from domestic rival Moonshot AI launched last month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chinese tech companies — a huge force in open-weight AI models globally — are locked in a fierce and fast-moving battle to build more powerful systems without making them prohibitively expensive to run.

Qwen3.8-Max has 2.4 trillion parameters, the numerical settings a model learns from data and uses to recognise patterns, generate answers, and carry out tasks. Moonshot's Kimi K3 has 2.8 trillion parameters.

A higher figure does not automatically make a model better, but it has become a closely watched measure of the scale of the computing and data behind advanced AI systems.

Chinese tech companies are keen to publish parameter count to help their models gain traction among the developer community. Their models tend to be open-weight, meaning the underlying learned settings that allow developers to run or adapt the system are available for download.

By contrast, OpenAI, Anthropic and Google do not publish parameter count for their closed-source models.

Qwen3.8-Max was unveiled on crowdsourced, model-comparison platform Arena.AI, where it immediately became the highest-ranking Chinese model in terms of text models, though it still lags Claude Fable 5 and three Opus variants which are all from Anthropic.

But on Arena.AI's leaderboard for AI models that analyse images and other visual material, Qwen3.8-Max ranked second globally, only behind a Claude Fable 5 variant.

Both Qwen3.8-Max and Kimi K3 can handle text, images and video, and process up to 1 million tokens at a time.

Tokens are chunks of data, often parts of words or short words, and a big figure means the model can take in large amounts of material in one go, such as long legal files, a large software codebase or hundreds of pages of documents.

Alibaba said its model uses a "mixture-of-experts" design, which divides work among specialised parts of the system instead of switching on the entire model for every request. Only 95 billion parameters are used at a time, reducing costs and response delays.

The tech giant said the model completed a software-engineering project in 16 days.

The Qwen3.8-Max is due to be released next week through Alibaba Cloud's Model Studio platform.

(Reuters)

QwenAlibabaAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Calvin Lo.
Rethinking one's value in the workplace in AI era: Calvin Lo
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
AI keeps consumer prices high in 'RAMaggedon' chip crunch
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
MINIMAX
MiniMax releases new video-generation model H3, shares rise 16 percent
INNOVATION
31-07-2026 15:00 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic admits Claude AI model hacked into three companies’ systems during testing
INNOVATION
31-07-2026 11:50 HKT
Signage for Microsoft is seen through glass at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS
Microsoft adds nearly US$450 bln in market value in record single-day gain
INNOVATION
31-07-2026 11:18 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS
OpenAI slashes prices of smaller models amid rising AI spending scrutiny
INNOVATION
31-07-2026 11:10 HKT
HKEX.
HK market benefits little from AI rally, with HSI down 10.7pc in H1: SFC research
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:39 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft cloud forecast beats estimates, driven by AI, revenue surpasses US$100 bln
INNOVATION
30-07-2026 11:44 HKT
The logo of Meta at the Meta Lab in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Meta's Q2 free cash flow drops 91 percent as Zuckerberg doubles down on AI spending
INNOVATION
30-07-2026 11:27 HKT
People walk below a stock index board showing South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) after the close of trading in Seoul on July 28, 2026. AFP
South Korean shares off lows as Samsung Electronics jumps
FINANCE
30-07-2026 10:38 HKT
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
21 hours ago
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT
(File photo)
Wanted triad leader turns himself in over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack: sources
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.