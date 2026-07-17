logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed's Logan calls for 'modestly higher' interest rates 

FINANCE
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan on Thursday became the first of Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's new colleagues to call publicly for an interest-rate hike, laying the groundwork for a possible dissent at the central bank's next rate-setting meeting in just under two weeks. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Inflation has been too high, for too long, and does not appear to be on track all the way back to 2 percent," Logan said in remarks prepared for delivery in Houston. "I currently believe modestly higher interest rates would better balance the outlook and risks for the FOMC’s maximum employment and price stability goals." 

Logan's concerns are emblematic of a growing minority at the Fed who feel that keeping short-term borrowing costs on hold is the wrong policy recipe when inflation risks, as Logan characterized them on Thursday, are to the upside and the labor market remains solid. 

"The labor, consumption and financial data indicate that monetary policy is not restraining the economy," Logan said. "If higher inflation becomes entrenched, we’d need sharper rate increases to bring it back to target, with a larger cost for the labor market. Better modest restriction now than severe restriction later."

Consumer price inflation did moderate a bit in June, Logan noted, but suggests only a "tenuous" path back to the Fed's 2 percent goal. "It is more a hope than a likelihood," Logan said. "It is time to finish the job of restoring price stability." 

Risks on inflation are mounting, she said, from newly reignited hostilities in the Middle East that threaten to reverse recent relief on fuel prices, to the potential for the surge in AI investment to trigger explosive price pressures more broadly.

AI and other new technologies, she said, may "eventually" generate productivity gains that will boost supply and thus push down on prices. "But the potential size and timing of those gains are uncertain," Logan said. "The demand effects are here already. And when demand outstrips supply, the result is higher prices."

Warsh became central bank chief in May, and at his first meeting in June, despite a few who saw the case for a rate hike, all his fellow policymakers supported the decision to keep the policy rate in its current 3.50 percent-3.75 percent range.

That unity may be fraying, setting the stage for a bigger "family fight" -- as Warsh likes to call the Fed's internal debates -- when policymakers convene in Washington July 28-29.

Reuters


 

LoganhikeFedinterestrate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls through 25,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
46 mins ago
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS
TSMC posts 77 percent profit jump for Q2, surging past market expectations
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index surges above 25,000 points at noon on Thursday, Alibaba up 5 pc
FINANCE
22 hours ago
(File photo)
BOK hikes rates for first time in 3-1/2 years, signals more
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index surges in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
16-07-2026 10:11 HKT
US inflation cools in June before renewed Mideast fighting
FINANCE
16-07-2026 05:47 HKT
China Citic Bank International. AFP
China CITIC Bank International raises US$400 million, 1.33 billion yuan via perpetual bonds
FINANCE
15-07-2026 22:41 HKT
Fed's Williams: "Unquestionably too-high" inflation may soon subside
FINANCE
15-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
15-07-2026 12:27 HKT
Top Fed officials embrace cooler inflation reading, clamor for more
FINANCE
15-07-2026 12:02 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.