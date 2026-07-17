Hang Seng Index slumps nearly 500 points at noon on Friday on global tech selloff

Hong Kong stocks plunged nearly 500 points by noon on Friday, following a global tech selloff on inflationary worries.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index tanked by 494 points, or 2 percent to 24,514 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$175.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped by 4 percent to 4,638 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 1.6 percent at 3,818 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 3.7 percent to 13,953 points at the midday close.



