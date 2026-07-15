China CITIC Bank International raises US$400 million, 1.33 billion yuan via perpetual bonds

China CITIC Bank International has raised US$400 million and 1.33 billion yuan (US$196.5 million) through a sale of perpetual bonds, according to two term sheets reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
- The Hong Kong-based bank sold the US dollar bond at a yield of 5.00 percent and the offshore yuan bond at 2.30 percent, the term sheets showed.
- That compared with initial price guidance of around 5.45 percent for the dollar bond and around 2.90 percent for the offshore yuan bond, according to earlier term sheets.
- Orders topped US$2.9 billion for the dollar bond and 16.3 billion yuan for the offshore yuan bond before pricing, according to a deal update seen by Reuters.
- The securities are additional tier 1 bonds, which are a type of bank debt that helps strengthen a lender's capital base and can absorb losses if the bank runs into serious trouble.
- Moody's is expected to rate the bonds Ba2. China CITIC Bank International is rated A3 with a stable outlook by Moody's and A- with a stable outlook by Fitch, the term sheets showed.
- The bonds can be redeemed by the bank after five years, on July 22, 2031. The proceeds will be used for funding and general corporate purposes.
- China CITIC Bank International did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Reuters