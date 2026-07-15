China CITIC Bank International raises US$400 million, 1.33 billion yuan via perpetual bonds

China CITIC Bank International has raised US$400 million and 1.33 billion yuan (US$196.5 million) through a sale of perpetual bonds, according to two term sheets reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based bank sold the US dollar bond at a yield of 5.00 percent and the offshore yuan bond at 2.30 percent, the term sheets showed.

That compared with initial price guidance of around 5.45 percent for the dollar bond and around 2.90 percent for the offshore yuan bond, according to earlier term sheets.

Orders topped US$2.9 billion for the dollar bond and 16.3 billion yuan for the offshore yuan bond before pricing, according to a deal update seen by Reuters.

The securities are additional tier 1 bonds, which are a type of bank debt that helps strengthen a lender's capital base and can absorb losses if the bank runs into serious trouble.

Moody's is expected to rate the bonds Ba2. China CITIC Bank International is rated A3 with a stable outlook by Moody's and A- with a stable outlook by Fitch, the term sheets showed.

The bonds can be redeemed by the bank after five years, on July 22, 2031. The proceeds will be used for funding and general corporate purposes.