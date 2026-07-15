Wall St opens higher as investors weigh earnings; PayPal jumps

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as investors weighed softer-than-expected producer inflation data and a flurry of corporate earnings, while PayPal surged on report of a US$53 billion takeover offer.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 52604.2. The S&P 500 gained 28.1 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7571.72​, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 154.2 points, or 0.59 percent, to 26261.183 at the opening bell.

Reuters



