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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as investors weigh earnings; PayPal jumps

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as investors weighed softer-than-expected producer inflation data and a flurry of corporate earnings, while PayPal surged on report of a US$53 billion takeover offer.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 52604.2. The S&P 500 gained 28.1 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7571.72​, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 154.2 points, or 0.59 percent, to 26261.183 at the opening bell.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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