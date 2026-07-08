CKH to sell Marionnaud with BEHN as contemplated purchaser

CK Hutchison (0001) confirms that it is initiating the consultation processes related to a contemplated change in ownership of Marionnaud, a European luxury perfume and cosmetics retailer, with BEHN as the contemplated purchaser.

CKH shares rose slightly by 0.9 percent on Wednesday, closing at HK$64.9.

Marionnaud was founded in France in 1984 and has been part of CK Hutchison for over 20 years.

According to CK Hutchison's 2025 annual report, Marionnaud reported poor performance due to increased competition.

BEHN is a company established by David Konckier. Konckier is the chief executive and the major shareholder of Groupe Bogart, a French beauty and fragrance group listed on Euronext Paris, and brings extensive experience across beauty brands and retail.

CKH stated that this potential transaction marks a new milestone for Marionnaud, with experienced beauty industry experts taking over its operations.

Marionnaud will continue to operate as usual during the transition period.

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Watson Group acquired Marionnaud in 2005 for €534 million (HK$5.5 billion) in cash. In 2005, Marionnaud had over 1,230 stores in Europe, yet its store network has since shrunk to 700 stores in nine markets. The 377 stores in France alone generated €536 million (HK$4.79 billion) in revenue in 2024.