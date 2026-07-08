logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

IA announces authorization of two new captive insurers in HK

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Insurance Authority. Singtao
Insurance Authority. Singtao

The Insurance Authority announced the authorizations of two new captive insurers established by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels (0045) and SF Holding (6936) respectively on Wednesday, bringing the total number of captive insurance companies in Hong Kong to nine.
Insurance Authority chief executive Clement Cheung pointed out that the addition of the two companies confirms its successful implementation of the development strategy of focusing on local multinational enterprises, mainland Chinese state-owned enterprises and private enterprises, and building Hong Kong into a leading risk management center. 
Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said that the decision once again proves the firm confidence of domestic and overseas companies in Hong Kong's robust regulatory system and superior business environment.
He believes the gradual expansion of the captive insurance market in Hong Kong will further strengthen the city's position as a leading insurance and risk management hub in Asia. 
The government has proactively introduced incentives in recent years, including reducing profits tax rate by 50 percent for captive insurance business, making Hong Kong more competitive than other Asian markets in terms of tax concessions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
Temasek targets big jump in AI investments as value of portfolio hits record high
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paul Chan (second left), touring an exhibition booth at the LEAP East 2026 opening ceremony on Wednesday. ISD
LEAP East highlights two-way gateway vision, Paul Chan vows to visit Saudi in late 2026
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan considers policy wording change as BOJ independence fears roil bonds
FINANCE
1 hour ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China urges Netherlands to keep chip supply chain stable
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index climbs to 24,000 point level on Wednesday midday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Mixed results on HK's tech IPO debuts, BASiC rose 8 pc, Recoova plunges 17 pc
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A large monitor showing the Nikkei share average at a commercial building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei falls in volatile trade as tech tracks Nasdaq selloff
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Sino Biopharmaceutical
Hong Kong-listed Sino Biopharma, AstraZeneca sign respiratory drug deal worth up to US$1.9 billion
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index gains in early trading session, Lenovo rose 6.42 percent
FINANCE
6 hours ago
S&P 500 ends down as AI worries hit chipmakers
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.