Hang Seng Index climbs to 24,000 point level on Wednesday midday

The Hang Seng Index climbed in midday, exceeding the 24,000-point level.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 2.38 percent, or 560 points, to 24,057.

The half-day market turnover was HK$188 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 4.34 percent to 4,702 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up by 0.52 percent, or 20 points, to 4,011 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.08 percent to 15,237 points.