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FINANCE

HKEX logs record-high gold futures trading

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) reported record-high gold futures trading volume on Monday. 

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HKEX saw a total of 6,676 US dollar gold futures contracts traded during the day session, more than doubling the previous record of 3,039 contracts in 2022, HKEX said in a social media post. 

A total of bid-ask spreads for active contract months were as tight as 1 US cent (7.8 HK cents) for the August contract and 2 US cents for the December contract, the bourse said.

 

HKEXgoldfuturesrecord

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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