HKEX logs record-high gold futures trading

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LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub
02-07-2026 11:20 HKT
Gold lingers near 7-month low on firm Treasury yields, rate hike bets
01-07-2026 19:59 HKT
Gold set for worst quarterly loss in 13 years on hawkish Fed stance
30-06-2026 22:25 HKT
HKEX welcomes listing of first ETF tracking HKEX Tech 100 Index
26-06-2026 11:41 HKT
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 38pc month-on-month in May
25-06-2026 20:33 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT