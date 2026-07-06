HKEX logs record-high gold futures trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) reported record-high gold futures trading volume on Monday.

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HKEX saw a total of 6,676 US dollar gold futures contracts traded during the day session, more than doubling the previous record of 3,039 contracts in 2022, HKEX said in a social media post.

A total of bid-ask spreads for active contract months were as tight as 1 US cent (7.8 HK cents) for the August contract and 2 US cents for the December contract, the bourse said.