Wall St opens higher as chip shares recover

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, extending last week's rally as chip stocks rebounded, while investors looked ahead to central bank minutes and the start of the second-quarter earnings season later in the week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.6 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 52828.45. The S&P 500 rose 23.7 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 7506.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 166.9 points, or 0.65%, to 25999.608 at the opening bell.

Reuters