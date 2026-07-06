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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as chip shares recover

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, extending last week's rally as chip stocks rebounded, while investors looked ahead to central bank minutes and the start of the second-quarter earnings season later in the week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.6 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 52828.45. The S&P 500 rose 23.7 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 7506.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 166.9 points, or 0.65%, to 25999.608 at the opening bell.

Reuters

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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