Apple's foldable iPhone faces potential resale price doubling and Q4 delay on limited supply

Read More
World Cup fans get taste of American life -- at the mall
27-06-2026 15:26 HKT
Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices in HK, Mac mini up 41pc
26-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday
26-06-2026 12:39 HKT
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 23,000 points in early trading on Friday
26-06-2026 10:15 HKT
Hong Kong braces for wave of mainland yacht owners from July
26-06-2026 06:00 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT