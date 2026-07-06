Synagistics appoints founder Olive Tai as chairman, John Wu as CEO and executive director

Synagistics (2562), a Singapore-based AI, big data, and digital commerce company, announced on Monday the appointment of its founder, Olive Tai, as chairman and John Wu as chief executive officer and executive director, effective immediately.

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Lee Shieh-Peen Clement retired as an executive director and chairman of the company on the same date.

Tai was previously the chief executive officer at Synagistics, and she will focus on the company’s direction, board leadership, key stakeholder engagement, and partnerships and long-term growth initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods, retail and digital commerce, she previously held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb and Watsons Singapore before co-founding the company.

Under her leadership, Synagie has become a regional provider of digital commerce management and brand tech solutions, helping enterprises and brands across Southeast Asia with digital transformation, marketplace operations, and cross-border commerce.

Wu, meanwhile, brings more than 20 years of experience in financial planning, analysis, and strategic investment across Asia. He had held significant financial head positions in Vanguard Asia, Allianz Global Investors, Royal Bank of Scotland, and J.P. Morgan.

He possesses extensive expertise in increasing profitability, managing complex financial projects, and enhancing operational efficiency, while supporting executive management in formulating and implementing strategies aligned with business objectives