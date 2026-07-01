Geely June sales see 2 pc rise; Li Auto drops 14.8pc from last year

Geely Automobile (0175) reported a 2 percent increase in unaudited total vehicle sales year-on-year; whereas vehicles delivered by Li Auto (2015) are down 14.8 percent from last year.

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Geely saw an unaudited total vehicle sales of 240,799 million units, and the company has accumulated total vehicle sales of 1.42 million units this year so far.

Moreover, Malaysian carmaker Proton, of which Geely holds 49.9 percent of stake, achieved a sales volume of 16,313 units of vehicles in June, an increase of 42 percent compared to the same period last year.

As of the end of June, Li Auto cumulative vehicle deliveries totalled 1.73 million units. As of June 2026, Li i6 surpassed 150,000 units in cumulative production, while the new Li L6 is set to launch in July 2026.