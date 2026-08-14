Hong Kong reappoints Clement Cheung as CEO of Insurance Authority

The Hong Kong government announced on Friday the reappointment of Clement Cheung Wan-ching as the Chief Executive of the Insurance Authority for a term of three years from August 15, 2026, to August 14, 2029.

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The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui Ching-yu, welcomed the reappointment, saying that Cheung has demonstrated remarkable performance in advancing Hong Kong's position as an international risk management centre and in strengthening the regulatory framework of the insurance sector.

Under Cheung's leadership, the IA has made considerable progress in implementing the risk-based capital regime and its review to support infrastructure investments in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, strengthening the insurance-linked securities market and enhancing the competitiveness of Hong Kong's captive insurance business, Hui noted.

"I am confident that he will continue to lead the IA in enhancing prudential regulation, safeguarding policy holders' interests, and working closely with the industry to reinforce Hong Kong's competitiveness while exploring new opportunities in the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets," Hui added.

Cheung was first appointed as the CEO of the IA in August 2018. He is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors and a member of the Asian Forum of Insurance Regulators.