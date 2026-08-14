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Alphabet's SpaceX bet grows 100-fold over a decade to US$94 billion

FINANCE
26 mins ago
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Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Alphabet's early bet on SpaceX has multiplied more than 100-fold, with the Google parent disclosing a stake worth about US$94 billion (HK$733.2 billion) at the end of June compared with the US$900 million investment it said it made in Elon Musk's rocket company in 2015.

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Alphabet has emerged as by far the largest single institutional holder of SpaceX following its US$86 billion IPO in June, according to a Reuters analysis of quarterly filings made public so far.

The filings shed new light on the scale of positions acquired by SpaceX's backers as the company transitioned from a closely held startup to a publicly traded giant. Together with separate public disclosures on early investments, including Alphabet's, they also highlight how dramatically the value of some early investments in SpaceX has grown.

Because the 13F filing data is compiled once per quarter and disclosed within six weeks of quarter-end, the information is dated and will not capture any buying or selling done by these large investors since June 30.

There are other limitations as well, given the vast universe of SpaceX investments and the evolving schedule of when they stand to become eligible to be sold in public markets.

"It's very, very difficult to tease out which of these institutions were holding pre-IPO shares," said Steve Sosnick, market strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Alphabet is an exception because the company publicly disclosed that it invested US$900 million in SpaceX in 2015, providing a rare benchmark against which to compare the value of its current holding.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sosnick added that the 13F filings did not reveal investors' lockup status or intentions with respect to realizing profits on pre-IPO positions.

Alphabet held 551.2 million SpaceX shares at the end of the second quarter, according to the firm's filing, worth about US$94.2 billion at SpaceX's June 30 share price of US$170.86.

At Thursday's price, Alphabet's disclosed position would be worth about US$77.9 billion, still about 86.5 times the size of Google's original investment.

Fidelity Investments was the second-largest reported institutional holder, with 302.6 million SpaceX shares, followed by Gigafund Management with 171.8 million, Baillie Gifford with 51.4 million and BlackRock with 51.0 million.

Alphabet, Fidelity, Gigafund Management, Baillie Gifford and BlackRock, the five largest reported holders in the data, accounted for nearly three quarters of reported SpaceX shares, highlighting the concentration of reported institutional ownership among a handful of investors.

Separately, SpaceX said in a regulatory filing that Musk owned a 48.4 percent stake in the company.

SpaceX went public on June 12 at US$135 a share. Its shares have since retreated from their end-June level. SpaceX closed at US$141.29 on Thursday, 4.7 percent above its IPO price but 17.3 percent below the June 30 close.

Sosnick told Reuters that SpaceX remains one of the most actively traded stocks among customers at Interactive Brokers, receiving a "fresh jolt of buying last week when market fears about what would happen when the first lockup expiry arrived proved to be unfounded."

Retail owners of SpaceX shares, who do not have to submit their holdings to the SEC, turned into net sellers of the stock on Friday for the first time since the IPO, according to data from Vanda Research.

The research firm, which tracks the activity of self-directed individual investors, calculated that this group sold a net US$4.5 million on that day. SpaceX shares were down 3 percent on Thursday but have risen 30 percent since August 5.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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