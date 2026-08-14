US retail sales unexpectedly fall in July

US retail sales unexpectedly fell in July after recent strong gains that were fueled by large tax refunds, but consumer spending is likely to remain supported by rising wealth from the stock market even as households are increasingly sensitive to higher prices.

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Retail sales dropped 0.6 percent last month after an unrevised 0.2 percent gain in June, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, edging up 0.1 percent. Estimates ranged from a 0.5 percent drop to a 0.7 percent increase.

Generous tax refunds this year helped to soften the blow from higher gasoline prices stemming from the Middle East conflict, resulting in robust consumer spending in the second quarter. Those refunds have been exhausted, economists said.

Last month's decline in retail sales was also payback after Amazon pulled forward its Prime Day event to June from July, with other retailers offering competing promotions. Gasoline prices also fell last month, weighing on receipts at services stations. Auto manufacturers reported a decline in unit sales.

With a stock market rally boosting household wealth, economists believed that the weakness in retail sales would be temporary. The S&P 500 index has risen 14 percent this year.

Economists at PNC Financial said an analysis of bank data showed households in July appeared more sensitive to rising gasoline prices than they were earlier this year, creating what they said was a less supportive backdrop for spending in the second half of the year. But they said it was "difficult to envision a scenario where spending truly rolls over," given the rise in household wealth.

"We see increasing evidence of upper-income and older households cashing in on wealth gains to support spending," they wrote in a note.

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services fell 0.4 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in June. Economists had forecast these so-called core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, rising 0.3 percent after a previously reported 0.5 percent increase in June.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, increased at a 3.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter. The economy grew at a 1.5 percent pace last quarter.

Reuters