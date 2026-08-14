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FINANCE

Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, as investors assessed retail sales data and took stock of the latest developments in the Middle East.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 53842.8. The S&P 500 rose 7.6 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7806.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.1 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26851.148 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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