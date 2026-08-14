Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, as investors assessed retail sales data and took stock of the latest developments in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 53842.8. The S&P 500 rose 7.6 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7806.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.1 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26851.148 at the opening bell.

Reuters