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FINANCE

OpenAI economist avers AI does not replace human labour: Bloomberg

FINANCE
25 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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OpenAI chief economist Ronnie Chatterji stated that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) does not make human labour superfluous, Bloomberg reported. 

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“Just because a job task is susceptible to AI does not mean AI will replace it. We need to think more deeply about the nature of work and how it will evolve. Only then can we offer people more valuable guidance on labor market trends, rather than unwarranted optimism or pessimism,” Chatterji said at the European Central Bank's annual forum in Sintra, Portugal.

 Chatterji emphasized that early concerns about AI leading to job losses have not manifested, citing software development as an example. “It was once predicted that software development jobs would decline significantly as AI capabilities continued to grow, but this has not occurred as many had expected.“

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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