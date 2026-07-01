Cambodian businessman Leak Yim, wrongfully accused in Thailand, seeks redress in U.S. court

Seiden Law LLP (“Seiden Law”), legal counsel for Mr. Leak Yim, a Cambodia national, and his family, announces the filing of an application in U.S. federal district court in Washington D.C., seeking court-ordered discovery to uncover the false and misleading information that may have led to mistaken prosecution in Thailand of Mr. Yim as well as his unwarranted identification to Congress as being associated with scam centers in Asia.

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28 U.S.C. § 1782 (“1782”) provides powerful evidence-gathering remedies, permitting an applicant to obtain evidence in the United States to assist international proceedings. Seiden Law, a U.S. law firm with significant experience in 1782 cases, has filed this application to compel production of documents and sworn testimony from persons in the U.S. that will shed light on the circumstances surrounding recent actions against Mr. Yim.

“Mr. Yim and his young family are the apparent victims of guilt by association and political persecution,” said Robert Seiden, the Managing Partner of Seiden Law and lead lawyer representing Mr. Yim in his quest to obtain justice.

As evidenced in the 1782 application, this global campaign that has disparaged Mr. Yim and his family has been driven by media organizations and journalists in concert with Thailand’s government since September 2025.

“Mr. Yim has never been convicted of a crime in any country and is repulsed by illegal cyber-crime centers in Asia. Mr. Yim is also not sanctioned.” Seiden added. “He is the son of one of the founders of Cambodia’s modern democracy, lived in America for over a decade, honorably served in Cambodia’s military, runs his family’s real estate business, and provides funding for medical care and food for people in need.” Mr. Yim has documented proof of his support of hospitals and healthcare facilities, his creation of thousands of legitimate jobs across Southeast Asia, and his substantial giving to charitable causes, including the Cambodian Red Cross, disaster relief efforts, and pediatric healthcare institutions. Yet, the media has never reported this. Instead, the media fuels disaster for Mr. Yim, his Thai wife, and their young child by painting Mr. Yim as a criminal, without any evidence, a trial, a conviction, or any adjudicated findings. Mr. Yim denies these media allegations entirely, as they are false and baseless. Mr. Yim has been providing evidence of his innocence to the Thai court.

If granted by the court, Mr. Yim’s 1782 application (Civil Docket For Case#: 1:26-mc-00095-ACR) will enable the securing of documents and sworn testimony that can shed light on why Mr. Yim was wrongly included in—and subsequently removed from—the initial draft of U.S. House Bill H.R. 5490, and uncover who was behind this and their motivations. The evidence obtained will demonstrate how Mr. Yim is a victim in Thailand.

Information provided by the client.