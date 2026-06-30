logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSI closes below 23,000-point mark

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks pared some losses but still closed below the 23,000-point mark on Tuesday, albeit with gains in tech giants.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated 145 points, or 0.63 percent, to 22, 881, with a full-day turnover of HK$308 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 1.8 percent to 4,472 points. 

Lenovo (0992) outperformed the market, surging 8 percent.

Chipmakers SMIC (0981) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) also lifted over 5 percent both.

Baidu (9888) jumped 5 percent, while Tencent (0700) advanced 2 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.5 percent to 4,094 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose by 2.48 percent to 16,205 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hang Seng Index down below 23,000 points by midday close
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Luxshare Precision Industry's headquarter in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY
Chinese tech manufacturers rush to list in Hong Kong, seeking nearly $44 billion
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares open lower, Baidu jumps 5pc
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks
FINANCE
20 hours ago
(file photo)
Physiotherapist loses $5m in ‘pretty assistant’ scam
NEWS
23 hours ago
Hong Kong banks' bad loan ratio falls to 1.87pc, ending two-quarter rise
FINANCE
23 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut
FINANCE
29-06-2026 17:12 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares
FINANCE
29-06-2026 16:42 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index back to 23,000 points by midday break
FINANCE
29-06-2026 12:04 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
29-06-2026 17:37 HKT
VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.