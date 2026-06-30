HSI closes below 23,000-point mark

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Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut
29-06-2026 17:12 HKT
Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares
29-06-2026 16:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index back to 23,000 points by midday break
29-06-2026 12:04 HKT
Hong Kong stocks pared some losses but still closed below the 23,000-point mark on Tuesday, albeit with gains in tech giants.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated 145 points, or 0.63 percent, to 22, 881, with a full-day turnover of HK$308 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 1.8 percent to 4,472 points.
Lenovo (0992) outperformed the market, surging 8 percent.
Chipmakers SMIC (0981) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) also lifted over 5 percent both.
Baidu (9888) jumped 5 percent, while Tencent (0700) advanced 2 percent.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.5 percent to 4,094 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose by 2.48 percent to 16,205 points.