Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as crude oil prices fell, improving risk appetite, while investors parsed a softer-than-expected producer price inflation reading.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.3 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 53828.55. The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 7763.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.9 points, or 0.16 percent, to 26631.341 at the opening bell.

Reuters