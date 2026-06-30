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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index down below 23,000 points by midday close

FINANCE
33 mins ago
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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong stocks dropped below the 23,000-point mark at noon on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped by 273 points, or 1.19 percent, to 22, 752 at noon.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 1.4 percent to 4,454 points. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.2 percent to 4,082 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose by 2.47 percent to 16,202 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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