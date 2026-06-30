Hang Seng Index down below 23,000 points by midday close

Hong Kong stocks dropped below the 23,000-point mark at noon on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped by 273 points, or 1.19 percent, to 22, 752 at noon.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 1.4 percent to 4,454 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.2 percent to 4,082 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose by 2.47 percent to 16,202 points at the midday close.