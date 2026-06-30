Hong Kong shares open lower, Baidu jumps 5pc

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday, despite broad gains in the Asian market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched down 181 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,007.

The tech gauge rose 0.54 percent to 4,416 at the open.

Baidu (9888) extended gains from a day ago, up 5.8 percent, becoming the best performer among blue chips.

In contrast, the laggard, Trip.com (9961), slipped the most by 2.5 percent among HSI constituents.

Tech heavyweights remain flat, with Tencent (0700) rising 0.2 percent and Alibaba (9988) being unchanged.