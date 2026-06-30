Hong Kong shares open lower, Baidu jumps 5pc

Read More
Higher tech stocks lift HSI at the opening
29-06-2026 09:53 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
29-06-2026 04:25 HKT
Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday, despite broad gains in the Asian market.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched down 181 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,007.
The tech gauge rose 0.54 percent to 4,416 at the open.
Baidu (9888) extended gains from a day ago, up 5.8 percent, becoming the best performer among blue chips.
In contrast, the laggard, Trip.com (9961), slipped the most by 2.5 percent among HSI constituents.
Tech heavyweights remain flat, with Tencent (0700) rising 0.2 percent and Alibaba (9988) being unchanged.