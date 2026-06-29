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FINANCE

NagaCorp veteran Tan Sean Czoon succeeds Christopher Ip as SJM Holdings CFO

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS
Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS

SJM Holdings (0880) announced on Monday the immediate resignation of Christopher Ip Shih Ming from his role as chief financial officer due to personal reasons, and Tan Sean Czoon will succeed Ip on the same day.

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Tan, aged 47, had worked in NagaCorp (3918) from July 2013 to June this year. He was appointed chief financial officer of NagaCorp in March 2018 and was promoted to chief corporate development officer in July 2025, his last position at the company.

SJM HoldingsNagaCorpChristopher Ip Shih MingTan Sean Czoon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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