logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japan's Nikkei ends 4 percent lower as SoftBank tanks on OpenAI IPO delay report

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS

Japan's Nikkei share average closed 4 percent lower on Friday, erasing most of the gains from the previous session, as tech investor SoftBank Group 9984.T tumbled more than 12 percent after a report of a delay in OpenAI's initial public offering. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Nikkei .N225 fell 4.15 percent to close at 69,360.88. In the previous session, the benchmark index rose 4.6 percent to close at a record high. 

The index dropped 2.65 percent for the week. 

The broader Topix .TOPX closed 1.32 percent lower to 3,963.36 and slipped 2 percent for the week.

Technology investor SoftBank, whose share price has been boosted by CEO Masayoshi Son's bet on OpenAI, fell 12.53 percent. 

OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut until next year, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing three people involved in the company's deliberations.

"The news was negative for SoftBank Group as well as overall investors as AI is the centre of the market and the market wondered if there was anything negative in the industry outlook," said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

Other AI-related heavyweights fell, with shares of Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T down 9.64 percent and 3.21 percent, respectively. 

Memory maker Kioxia 285A.T fell 11.24 percent.

The sharp decline in the Korean benchmark KOSPI .KS11, which triggered circuit breakers for the second time this week, also hurt investor sentiment, said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management. 

But strategists see the Nikkei's rally will continue, as investors will keep broadening their targets in AI data centre and chip-related stocks. 

"AI and chip-related shares have been volatile in recent sessions, but in the long term, their stock prices will be firm, supported by solid earnings," said Chizuru Morishita, researcher at NLI Research Institute.

"The AI-boom has brought an industry revolution, not just a temporary trend," she added.

Bucking the trend, Toyota Motor 7203.T gained 0.9 percent and bank shares rose, with Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T rising more than 0.8 percent each. 

Of more than 1,500 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 58 percent rose, 39 percent fell and 2 percent traded flat. 


Reuters

NikkeiJapanstocksAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese AI, chip firms are driving an onshore IPO rebound
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Sing Tao
China stocks close week lower on AI selloff, Hong Kong shares hit one-year low
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Samsung readies US$648 billion bet, report says, as AI boom reshapes South Korea
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Kioxia. REUTERS
Kioxia shares slump 12 percent as AI-related stocks fall
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircraft are seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Japan cancels 100 flights as twin storms approach
WORLD
5 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 23,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Micron overtakes Meta, Tesla in market value amid relentless AI infrastructure demand
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher after Micron revives AI optimism, upbeat economic data
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Comprehensive AI education initiative for HK’s youth in new digital push
EDUCATION
25-06-2026 17:29 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:14 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
25-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.