logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Samsung readies US$648 billion bet, report says, as AI boom reshapes South Korea

INNOVATION
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS

Samsung Group plans on Monday to pledge investment of 1,000 trillion won (US$648 billion) in South Korea over 10 years, part of an initiative that aims to turn the country's AI boom into a nationwide growth engine, a media report said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Top executives from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — firms that have reaped huge profits as AI drives relentless demand for chips — will attend a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung and lay out investment plans targeting regions beyond Seoul, the Maeil Business Newspaper said on Friday.

Samsung's investment will include spending on AI data centres, batteries and displays as well as a potential 300 trillion won push to build chip factories in the country's southwest, it said without citing sources.

The concentration of the chipmakers' production facilities in areas around Seoul has long drawn political pressure, and has been amplified by Lee's push for balanced regional development.

Opposition lawmakers say the plan is politically driven, accusing the government of pressuring companies to invest in the ruling party's southwestern stronghold ahead of the party’s leadership contest.

The presidential office said it will unveil "three mega-projects" on Monday to drive a national leap forward. Policy adviser Kim Yong-beom added that the plans — spanning semiconductors, AI data centres and robotics — will be outlined jointly by government and industry, with significant investment expected.

Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment. 

INVESTING BEYOND SEOUL

South Korea has been a central player in and beneficiary of the global AI wave as it dominates global manufacturing of high-end memory chips that are crucial components in AI data centres.

Samsung Group is South Korea's biggest conglomerate, with chip giant Samsung Electronics as its crown jewel. Other big firms in the group include battery maker Samsung SDI 006400.KS and IT services company Samsung SDS 018260.KS.

Kim has said that SK Hynix and Samsung may need to bring forward projects slated for the 2040s to the mid-2030s because AI-driven memory demand was growing faster than expected, leaving no room, power or water in the capital region for expansion.

Further concentration of manufacturing capacity around Seoul risks inflating property prices and widening inequality, he said.

However, some experts question the wisdom of embarking on a chip hub in the southwest.

Securing skilled workers will be extremely difficult in the southwest, "and that will determine whether the project succeeds or fails," said Kim Tae-yun, a professor of administration at Hanyang University.

"Unless a truly cutting-edge fab is built, the local economic impact will be limited — it risks becoming little more than a construction project and a real estate boost."

REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The regional politics surrounding semiconductor investment became a flashpoint ahead of South Korea's June 3 local elections, and debate over where the next wave of funding should go has intensified as Lee's government has made AI a core economic policy priority.

Lee's approval rating has fallen to 51 percent, the lowest since his inauguration in June last year, Gallup Korea said on Friday.

Candidates across multiple regions have aggressively pitched their areas as a next semiconductor hub. Proposals ranged from a 500 trillion won chip complex in the southwest to expanded clusters in some regions, according to local media.

The debate has also stirred concern in existing chipmaking cities such as Icheon, where SK Hynix operates major plants and local finances are heavily tied to the company.

"Most of the city's tax revenue comes from SK's chip plant, and our welfare depends on it," said Jo Jun-taek, head of a grassroots group in Icheon. 

"If a new cluster is created, we think SK will likely cut output here and eventually close the plant. That would cause an outflow of people — the city would become a ghost town."

Lee has promoted a plan to establish "five regional hubs and three special self-governing provinces" to counterbalance the dominance of the Seoul area, which accounted for 52.8 percent of South Korea's gross regional domestic product in 2024.

The disparity is particularly evident in Gwangju — a key southwestern city with one of the country's smaller regional economies and below-average per-capita output, according to official data.

Local media have reported that Samsung Electronics is considering Gwangju as a potential investment site.

Lee won 49.42 percent of the national vote in the June 2025 presidential election, but secured about 85 percent in Gwangju and neighbouring South Jeolla, election data showed.

The main opposition People Power Party has accused the administration of politicising semiconductor investment.

"Where semiconductor factories are built should be decided by companies, not by the president," PPP spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said this week. 


Reuters

SamsungAIchipsmemory

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kioxia. REUTERS
Kioxia shares slump 12 percent as AI-related stocks fall
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean shares track US tech lower, set for worst week since March
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Micron overtakes Meta, Tesla in market value amid relentless AI infrastructure demand
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Comprehensive AI education initiative for HK’s youth in new digital push
EDUCATION
22 hours ago
Zhipu (2513) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Jan 18, 2026.
After Anthropic shutdown, China's Z.ai closes frontier gap as it plans dual listing
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
From left, Vincent Chung and Agnes Ng.
T. Rowe Price sees AI opportunities in supply bottlenecks and specification upgrades
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows Chea Sareach (C), Biodiversity and Science Senior Coordinator of Conservation International Cambodia, ranger Hou Sophoan (R) and local community member Pan Sok (L) reviewing photos from a camera trap in the Cardamom mountain area in Koh Kong province.
Secret cameras, mics and AI reveal rare Cambodia wildlife
WORLD
25-06-2026 13:03 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean chip shares surge after Micron flags strong AI-related demand
FINANCE
25-06-2026 11:26 HKT
REUTERS/Aly Song
Micron tops estimates, touts US$22 bln in customer deals for memory chips
INNOVATION
25-06-2026 11:12 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
OpenAI unveils custom chip it designed with Broadcom to boost its AI infrastructure
INNOVATION
24-06-2026 21:13 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:14 HKT
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
25-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.