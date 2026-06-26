Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday

Hong Kong stocks plunged to the lowest in over one year at noon on Friday, tracking a regional weakness across markets.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 432 points, or 1.9 percent to 22,644 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$183 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 3.3 percent to 4,259 points at noon.

Shares of Alibaba (9988) slumped by 4.8 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 2.4 percent to 4,032 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 3 percent to 15,846 points at the midday close.



