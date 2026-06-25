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FINANCE

Micron overtakes Meta, Tesla in market value amid relentless AI infrastructure demand

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Micron Technology edged past the market valuation of Meta Platforms and briefly Tesla's for the first time on Thursday, after the memory chipmaker's solid forecast helped extend its AI-driven ascent.

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The company's shares were last up 18.4 percent at US$1,236, giving it a market capitalization of US$1.398 trillion, compared with Meta's US$1.392 trillion. Tesla had a market value stood of US$1.4 trillion.

Micron's fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday helped shares reverse a recent slump, with the company disclosing its customers had committed US$22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips. 

The chip company topped US$1 trillion in market value on May 26, following the entry of South Korea's Samsung Electronics into the club, as memory chipmakers benefit from investor appetite for beneficiaries of Big Tech's mega AI spending plans.


Reuters

MicronMetaTeslavalueAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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