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FINANCE

China stocks close week lower on AI selloff, Hong Kong shares hit one-year low

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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China stocks tumbled on Friday to close the week lower, dragged down by AI-related shares and logging their largest daily loss in three months, while Hong Kong shares fell to a fresh one-year low.

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** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 2.3 percent. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng .HSI was down 1.8 percent.

** The losses came as South Korea's benchmark KOSPI .KS11 dropped as much as 9 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC declined overnight, after investors took profits following a sharp rally in global chips and AI supply chain stocks.

** For the week, the CSI300 Index was down 1.5 percent, while the Hang Seng Index slid 5.2 percent, marking its largest weekly loss since April 2025.

** China's CSI Artificial Intelligence Index .CSI930713 fell 4.6 percent, while the CSI 5G Communication Index .CSI931079 tumbled 5.8 percent.

** Zhongji Innolight 300308.SZ, the world's leading optical module maker, slumped 5.3 percent.

** China's onshore market has recently shown a K-shaped divergence, with hardware technology stocks rising, while most other sectors, including traditional liquor and financial heavyweights, have declined.

** Non-ferrous metal shares .CSISNMIM fell 4.4 percent, while liquor stocks .CSI399997 dropped 3.1 percent.

** Meng Lei, China equity strategist at UBS, said he expects earnings growth for all onshore shares to accelerate to 11 percent this year from 3.9 percent last year, with first-quarter results showing that earnings are recovering at a faster pace.

** Over the medium term, he said, the rollout of more supportive policies, progress in tackling excessive competition, and a rising share of overseas revenue would all help boost profit margins.

** Tech majors listed in Hong Kong were down 3.4 percent on Friday and 7.6 percent this week, posting their worst week since October 2025.


Reuters

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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