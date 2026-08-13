DBS Hong Kong CEO Sebastian Paredes to retire next year

Sebastian Paredes, chief executive of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) and Head of North Asia of DBS Group, will be retiring from executive duties on March 1 next year, and Ng Sier Han, presently CEO of DBS Taiwan, will be appointed as CEO of DBS Hong Kong, subject to regulatory approval, DBS Hong Kong said on Thursday.

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Paredes, who has a 16-year career with DBS, will stay on as senior advisor, the bank said.

Standing as the longest serving active bank CEO in Hong Kong's current banking industry, Paredes has led DBS Bank (Hong Kong) since September 2010. He has been on the DBS Bank (China) board since 2011 and served as the chairman of DBS China since April 2023.

Paredes has also overseen the group's North Asia franchise covering mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Under his leadership, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) delivered record net profit of HK$9.6 billion in 2025, while DBS' Greater China operations beyond Hong Kong also performed strongly, achieving a record net profit of SG$791 million (HK$4.85 billion) in 2025.

"Serving as CEO of DBS Hong Kong has been the greatest privilege of my professional journey," Paredes said.

"Sier Han, my successor groomed from within, is a testament to the strength of DBS' leadership bench. I am confident that our franchise in Hong Kong as well as in North Asia are exceptionally well-positioned for the next chapter of growth," he added.

Over the past 16 years, Sebastian has played a pivotal role in transforming DBS Hong Kong into a leading franchise, said Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group and vice chairman of the board of directors of DBS Hong Kong.

"While he will only hand over the reins next March, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for his leadership and the lasting impact he has had on DBS, our customers and our people," she added.

Ng Sier Han. DBS Hong Kong