logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

DBS Hong Kong CEO Sebastian Paredes to retire next year

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Sebastian Paredes.
Sebastian Paredes.

Sebastian Paredes, chief executive of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) and Head of North Asia of DBS Group, will be retiring from executive duties on March 1 next year, and Ng Sier Han, presently CEO of DBS Taiwan, will be appointed as CEO of DBS Hong Kong, subject to regulatory approval, DBS Hong Kong said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Paredes, who has a 16-year career with DBS, will stay on as senior advisor, the bank said.

Standing as the longest serving active bank CEO in Hong Kong's current banking industry, Paredes has led DBS Bank (Hong Kong) since September 2010. He has been on the DBS Bank (China) board since 2011 and served as the chairman of DBS China since April 2023. 

Paredes has also overseen the group's North Asia franchise covering mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. 

Under his leadership, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) delivered record net profit of HK$9.6 billion in 2025, while DBS' Greater China operations beyond Hong Kong also performed strongly, achieving a record net profit of SG$791 million (HK$4.85 billion) in 2025.

"Serving as CEO of DBS Hong Kong has been the greatest privilege of my professional journey," Paredes said.

"Sier Han, my successor groomed from within, is a testament to the strength of DBS' leadership bench. I am confident that our franchise in Hong Kong as well as in North Asia are exceptionally well-positioned for the next chapter of growth," he added.

Over the past 16 years, Sebastian has played a pivotal role in transforming DBS Hong Kong into a leading franchise, said Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group and vice chairman of the board of directors of DBS Hong Kong.

"While he will only hand over the reins next March, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for his leadership and the lasting impact he has had on DBS, our customers and our people," she added.

Ng Sier Han. DBS Hong Kong
Ng Sier Han. DBS Hong Kong
Sebastian ParedesDBS Hong KongNg Sier HanDBSbankDBS Taiwan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk on the long riverbed of the river Elbe, as a heart is drew on the ground in Dresden, eastern Germany, on August 9 (AFP)
Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor
WORLD
10-08-2026 13:14 HKT
Typhoon Dolphin injures six in Taiwan as Keelung port containers collapse
CHINA
10-08-2026 01:46 HKT
China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 21st month running
FINANCE
07-08-2026 17:20 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises on Friday on China's strong export data
FINANCE
07-08-2026 16:57 HKT
Li Yunze. REUTERS
China strips former bank regulator head of parliamentary seat over 'serious violations'
FINANCE
07-08-2026 14:02 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index inches up at noon on Friday
FINANCE
07-08-2026 12:20 HKT
A drone view shows electric vehicles (EV) for export and containers sitting at a port in Shanghai, China April 13, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS
China's July exports beat expectations on robust high-tech demand
FINANCE
07-08-2026 11:28 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Friday, NASN Intelligent up 65pc
FINANCE
07-08-2026 10:19 HKT
DBS. REUTERS
Singapore bank DBS posts record profit, raises 2026 guidance
FINANCE
06-08-2026 12:50 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index slumps over 450 points at noon on Thursday, insurers sink
FINANCE
06-08-2026 12:17 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.