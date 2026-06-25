logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

South Korean chip shares surge after Micron flags strong AI-related demand

FINANCE
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

South Korean semiconductor shares rallied on Thursday after US memory chipmakerMicron Technology's quarterly results and forecast beat expectations, boosting optimism over sustained demand for AI-related chips.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Shares of SK Hynix 000660.KS and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose as much as 11.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, in early trade, tracking a rally in US chip stocks after Micron's earnings and outlook reinforced confidence in the memory sector.

The rally also followed SK Hynix's announcement on Wednesday of plans to raise up to 45.45 trillion won (US$29.52 billion) through a secondary listing on Nasdaq, as it seeks to capitalize on strong investor appetite for AI stocks. 

The benchmark KOSPI .KS11, in which Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together account for more than 55 percent of market capitalization, was trading up 5.2 percent as of 0139 GMT. 

Micron, a key supplier for Nvidia's NVDA.O AI processors alongside South Korean chip makers, forecast quarterly profit and revenue well above expectations on Wednesday and said its customers had committed US$22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips, sending its shares surging 12 percent in after-hours trading.

The upbeat outlook reinforced expectations that AI-driven demand for memory chips will remain robust despite concerns over heavy spending on AI infrastructure.

JPMorgan continues to recommend investors "add on any dips" and maintain maximum exposure to South Korean equities, describing South Korea in a note as its preferred market in the region, while raising a 12-month KOSPI target to 12,500 points. The KOSPI was trading at 8,913.27 in morning trade. 

Micron's upbeat outlook lifted shares of US-listed chipmakers late on Wednesday, with more than US$400 billion added in market value after the strong forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm QCOM.O breathed fresh life into Wall Street's recently waning AI stock rally.

"Memory shortages were triggered by the explosive need for AI factory infrastructure...and we believe the role of memory as a strategic asset in Artificial General Intelligence remains unchanged," JPMorgan analysts said in a separate note, adding they saw little sign of demand destruction or memory-content optimisation that would ease the supply-demand imbalance.

Micron's forecast - and third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates - underscore how AI-driven shortages are forcing its large-scale data center customers to fund capacity, reshaping the memory market.


Reuters

MicronSouth KoreastocksSK HynixSamsung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS/Aly Song
Micron tops estimates, touts US$22 bln in customer deals for memory chips
INNOVATION
43 mins ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges to near 23,000 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St subdued as tech steadies, Micron earnings in focus
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds from one-year low on Wednesday, semiconductors rally
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS
South Korea's SK Hynix says to raise up to US$29 bln in ADR listing
FINANCE
19 hours ago
HKEX.
Penny, illiquid stocks more susceptible to manipulation due to social media: Hui
FINANCE
20 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea says North Korean soldier in custody after crossing border: Yonhap
WORLD
22 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
MSCI keeps South Korea at emerging market status, cites FX accessibility
FINANCE
24-06-2026 10:37 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index flat in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
24-06-2026 10:07 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
5 hours ago
Cross-border welfare payments will go straight into retirees’ mainland accounts from July: John Lee
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.