logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea says North Korean soldier in custody after crossing border: Yonhap

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo

South Korea took a soldier from the North into custody after the individual crossed the heavily fortified border this week in what is believed to be a defection, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The military secured one North Korean soldier in the central front Tuesday night and relevant authorities are currently investigating the details," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to the media, according to Yonhap.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans have fled to South Korea since the peninsula was divided by war in the 1950s.

Most go overland to neighbouring China first, then enter a third country such as Thailand before finally making it to the South.

Defections across the land border that divides the peninsula are relatively rare, as the area is densely forested, ridden with landmines and monitored by soldiers on both sides.

North Koreans are typically handed over to Seoul's intelligence agency for screening after arriving in the South.

More than 34,000 North Koreans have escaped the isolated country to the South, according to data from the Unification Ministry.

In 2024, 236 North Koreans arrived in South Korea, with women accounting for 88 percent of the total.

Pyongyang uses harsh words such as "human scum" to describe citizens who escape.

AFP

South KoreaNorth Koreasoldiercustodycrossing border

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the commissioning ceremony of the new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea should build two warships a year in next five years, Kim says
WORLD
2 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the country's liberation from Japan's colonial rule, in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 14, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea's Kim says country will exercise its position as nuclear state, KCNA reports
WORLD
23-06-2026 10:04 HKT
A graduate student majoring in semiconductor engineering demonstrates a PR track at Korea University in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
In South Korea, a job or partner at Samsung, SK Hynix is the new 'A+' catch
WORLD
23-06-2026 09:59 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea watchdog regrets rushed launch of leveraged ETFs, considering measures
FINANCE
22-06-2026 15:05 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix overtakes Samsung to become South Korea's most valuable company
INNOVATION
22-06-2026 14:40 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference on his G7 trip at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 19, 2026.
South Korean leader says told Trump sanctions on North are 'ineffective'
WORLD
19-06-2026 17:15 HKT
South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attends a joint press conference during a 2+2 meeting, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
South Korea ex-minister jailed on charges linked to martial law fiasco
WORLD
19-06-2026 16:32 HKT
A satellite image shows a nuclear material production factory, in Yongbyon, North Korea, May 17, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong condemns G7 call for denuclearisation as violation of sovereignty
WORLD
18-06-2026 19:06 HKT
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea launches company to manage $350 billion US investment pledge
WORLD
18-06-2026 17:08 HKT
FILE PHOTO - North Korea's embassy to the United Kingdom is seen located in a house in a residential district in west London, Britain March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo
North Korea recalls its ambassador to Britain after sanctions on children's camp, report says
WORLD
18-06-2026 13:19 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.