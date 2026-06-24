logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

South Korea's SK Hynix says to raise up to US$29 bln in ADR listing

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS

South Korea's SK Hynix said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 45.45 trillion won (HK$230 billion) via the listing of American Depositary Receipts, as it seeks to expand its investor base and production capacity for chips used in artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The amount could change after bookbuilding, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The world's second-largest memory chipmaker plans to issue 17.79 million new shares to back a listing of ADRs on the Nasdaq market on July 10, it said.

SK Hynix said the proceeds will be used to build a chip factory in the city of Yongin, an advanced packaging fab in Cheongju and purchase chipmaking equipment such as an Extreme Ultraviolet Scanner.

The company said 10 ADRs will be equivalent to one common share.

BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Securities are managing the offering, SK Hynix said.

If completed at the top end of the indicated price range, the deal would become the largest-ever ADR offering, surpassing the US$21.8 billion raised by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in its 2014 New York debut.

SK Hynix, a dominant supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI systems for customers such as Nvidia and Alphabet's Google, has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom, becoming South Korea's most valuable company on Monday, overtaking Samsung Electronics.

Reuters

SK HynixUSADPchip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by - / PAKISTAN'S PRESIDENT HOUSE / AFP This handout photograph taken on June 23, 2026, and released by Pakistan's President House shows Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (R) attending a meeting with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2R) in Islamabad amid the US-Iran peace talks.
Iran says deal to end Mideast war 'declaration of US defeat'
WORLD
59 mins ago
A Qualcomm logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israeli mural, after U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US, Iran at odds on nuclear inspections, frozen assets in deal to end war
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by HANDOUT / IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER / AFP This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on June 16, 2026, shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking about the agreement reached with the United States and regional developments at a meeting with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from foreign countries in Tehran.
'Pragmatists' vs 'hardliners': Is Iran split over US deal?
WORLD
3 hours ago
US Commerce Secretary signals possible action on Chinese robots after review, Politico reports
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
REUTERS
Alibaba sues US for being linked to Chinese military
FINANCE
7 hours ago
The ASML logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
Dutch official presses US lawmakers over China chip export bill
CHINA
7 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration created on March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Anthropic's Mythos model found vulnerabilities in classified US government systems, AP reports
WORLD
7 hours ago
A worker installs parts at the start of an assembly line at an Ariens factory in Brillion, Wisconsin, U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS
US manufacturing rises on front-loading of orders, but factory employment tumbles to six-year low
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX extends losses after US$600 billion wipeout, tech stocks slide again
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.