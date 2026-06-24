Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry passes hearing for HKEX listing 

Luxshare Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple, has passed its Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing and begun pre-IPO roadshows, planning to raise US$3 billion (HK$23.5 billion), foreign media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Luxshare Precision's A-share market capitalization exceeds 520 billion yuan (HK$600.4 billion), nearly 90 percent higher than when it first submitted its application in August last year.

Joint sponsors include Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corporation.

Its A-shares are currently up 2.7 percent, at 71.23 yuan, with a market value of 521.28 billion yuan.

Luxshare’s revenue reached 332 billion yuan (HK$383.3 billion) in 2025, a 24 percent increase from the previous year.

The Shenzhen-listed firm was founded in 2004 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010. While it is a manufacturer for Apple products, its products are no longer limited to consumer electronics. In recent years, it has actively expanded into automotive electronics, communications, and data centers, covering areas such as VR devices, smart office and home systems, and outdoor smart hardware.